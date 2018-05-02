Making the swift decision to commit to Memphis, Dandridge spoke in detail on his pledge. “I didn’t want to lead any coaches on. I have been knowing Penny (Hardaway), Mike Miller and (Tony) Madlock, and I have been around them for a long time and I knew that they were going to be great. Being around Penny for practically his whole career, I knew if he got to the higher level, it would be no question where I would go,” he said. “With Penny, it is everything. We have created a nice bond and we are family. It wasn’t hard for my decision. I was consistently receiving big time offers and I knew it was going to get harder so I just wanted to get it over with early.”

It hasn’t taken long for Penny Hardaway to work his magic at his alma mater as the first-year head coach landed his fourth Rivals150 prospect today and its first in the 2019 class coming in the form of three-star forward Malcolm Dandridge . A native of the city and a producer for the Memphis East High program and Bluff City Legends bunch, formerly known at Team Penny, Dandridge is the definition of a blue-collared workhorse that should immediately infuse energy and toughness into the AAC program.

A 6-foot-7 power forward prospect, Dandridge saw the hire of Hardaway as a major factor in putting his commitment over the top. “Memphis was always going to be in my top five because it is my city but with Penny coming in, he already made a gigantic impact on the program so it just made it easier for me once he got the job,” he stated.

Running on the travel and high school circuits with second ranked junior James Wiseman, Dandridge verbalized his thoughts on being the recruiter now. “Today is my first day so before, I couldn’t convince him even a couple of hours ago because I wasn’t a Tiger yet,” he said. “It was one of the main reasons that I committed because now I can comment at my bros like Cole Anthony, or Trendon (Watford), or RJ Hampton, and just try to convince them to come.”

Memphis has now landed the starting point guard from Memphis East High from last year, Alex Lomax, and the starting power forward in Dandridge. The elephant in the room remains five-star junior James Wiseman, its starting center, a prospect that has a close bond with Dandridge. “We are already best bros and we are together pretty much every day so we just want to keep succeeding and getting better together. We have a bond that we don’t want to split up,” he said before answering whether Wiseman could be the next to follow. “Yeah, I do.”

The first commitment in the 2019 class for the Tigers, Dandridge is a tremendous start this spring for Memphis. He is a rebounding savant that changes shots at the basket, finishes in the lane and is a physical intimidator at its finest. A member of the Rivals150, the Tigers remain focused on Wiseman, Chandler Lawson and Trendon Watford as the summer months approach.