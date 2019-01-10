Memphis:





Coming into a must-win situation the Memphis Tigers game on Thursday night with ECU is one of many massive games for the Tigers in conference play. Memphis dropped their first conference game of the year on Sunday to a very talented Houston Cougars team, by a score of 90-77. East Carolina, on the other hand, will be coming into the game with the Tigers following a massive 73-71 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.





Memphis has been a team that has struggled all season to find their identity under first-year head coach Penny Hardaway. The Tigers would have games like the Tennessee game where the Tigers played toe for toe with the mighty Volunteers until the bitter end, and also had games like the game with Houston that made the Tigers seem overmatched at every position on the court. With that being said Memphis has a huge opportunity on Thursday night when the Tigers face the Pirates to regain the momentum that the Tigers had following the win over Wichita State.





East Carolina is led by a 6- foot- 6 freshmen Jayden Gardner who averages 18 points a game, and almost 9 rebounds. Gardner ranks fourth in scoring in the American Athletic Conference.





Here’s what head coach Penny Hardaway said about ECU-





“ (ECU) has a really good freshman big man, who is playing really well averaging 18 and 9," Hardaway said. "But it really runs (through) the guards. They have some really good guards and Joe Dooley has done a great job of getting the energy (needed)."





On Wednesday, Senior guard Jeremiah Martin had this to say about being humbled on the road Houston -





“ "We can't let teams outwork us," Martin said. "We've been playing hard, but we've got play smart as well."

Memphis and East Carolina will tip-off Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.












