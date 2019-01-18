Memphis:

The Tigers and Mustangs are set to battle it out on Saturday afternoon at the FedEx Forum in a massive AAC battle. Memphis will be coming into the game with SMU riding an impressive two-game winning streak with wins over ECU and Tulane and the Tigers will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s matchup with SMU. SMU, on the other hand, will be traveling to Memphis trying to rally after a 69-68 home loss to longtime rival the Houston Cougars. Memphis and SMU have both had very identical seasons with both teams coming into the game with an 11-6 record, and 3-1 overall in AAC play.





The Tigers will look to seniors Kyvon Davenport, and Jeremiah Martin to protect home court for the Tigers on Saturday. Davenport and Martin have been huge for the Tigers this season leading the team in just about every category that a player can. These two have also been the go-to guys for Head Coach Penny Hardaway this season both on and off the court. Martin and Davenport are also huge reasons for Memphis holding an impressive 9-1 home record with the only coming to the Tennessee Volunteers.





SMU is led by Jimmy Whitt Jr who is averaging an impressive 13 points a game, 6.8 rebounds a game and 4 assists per game.





Memphis won the last meeting with SMU by a score of 70-67 at SMU, snapping a six-game winning streak the Mustangs had over the Tigers.





Here’s what Head Coach Penny Hardaway had to say about protecting home court. -

“ A lot of these teams (in The American) are showing home-court advantage is big," Hardaway said, "We have to sustain that and continue to win games at home and (also) try to win some games on the road."





Memphis and SMU will tip-off at 3:00 at the FedEx Forum for the throwback Memphis State game. The game can be seen on ESPNU and can be found on the radio at Rock 103, and 600 NewsRadio.



