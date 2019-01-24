Philadelphia: The Tigers take the road to face Owls from Temple in a massive game for not only Memphis but the AAC as a whole. A win for either team would give them a leg up on the other heading down the stretch into the AAC Tournament. Thursday night has the potential to be a season-changing win for either team.





Temple will be coming into the game with Memphis following a disappointing 77-70 home loss to cross-town rival the Penn Quakers. The Owls are an impressive 7-1 at home this season, 4-1 in conference play, and 14-4 overall.





Memphis will be coming into the game riding high after an 83-61 win over SMU and an impressive three-game winning streak. Thursday night is a massive night for Tigers hoops, if Memphis can find a win over Temple the Tigers will control their own destiny heading down the stretch into the Big Dance.





Temple is led by Shizz Alston, Jr who leads the Owls in scoring with 18.8 points per game, and is third in total scoring within the AAC. Alston, Jr. made 7 of 10 three-pointers and ended up with 23 points in the last win over ECU.





Memphis will turn to their three upperclassmen in Jeremiah Martin, Kareem Brewton, Jr, and Kyvon Davenport to lead the Tigers to a huge road win over Temple. Davenport leads the Tigers in scoring with 15 points per game and an impressive 7 rebounds per game. Brewton, Jr will also look to carry the momentum from the win over SMU where Kareem had a career type game, where he led the Tigers with 20 points including 6 three-pointers.





The Tigers will need to stick to playing at the level that Head Coach Penny Hardaway has been wanting since day one of taking the job. If Memphis can find a way to win, Sunday’s game with UCF will likely be the second biggest game in the Penny Hardaway tenure.





This game between the Tigers and Owls is a massive AAC matchup with major postseason implications on the line. Whichever team finds a way to win this game tonight they will have the leg up heading down the stretch in AAC play. The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network at 6 P.M.



