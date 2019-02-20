The Tigers and Green Wave are set to meet for the second time this season on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum. Memphis will look to bounce back after a 79-72 disappointing road loss to UCF on Saturday.

Memphis will look to complete the season sweep of the Green Wave on Wednesday night. The Tigers won the first game on the road by a score of 83-79 back in mid- January.

Tulane has lost a 55 year worst of 14 straight games heading into the game with Memphis. On Saturday the Green Wave lost to Houston by a score of 85-50. Tulane is 4-20 overall, and 0-12 in AAC play.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the game with Tulane:

"We were up by 18 at halftime . . . and we didn't want to give them any breathing room (to start the second half)," Tiger coach Penny Hardaway said. "And, of course, we did."

"We had to battle all the way to end and found a way to pull it out. We want to find a way to finish the game and not just (play hard) for 20 minutes, but for 40 minutes."

The Tigers are 15-11 overall and 7-6 in AAC play after the loss to UCF on Saturday.

The Tigers will turn to Jeremiah Martin to lead the Tigers to a victory on Wednesday night. Martin has been the leader for the Tigers all season long with an average of 17 points per game.

Martin understands the importance of developing that killer instinct that the Tigers so desperately need to close out games down the stretch.

Jeremiah Martin had this to say about the game with Tulane:

“I really feel we got off to a great start (at Tulane)," Martin said. "We just can't get comfortable with a 12- or 15-point lead. We've got to play like we're tied or behind."

With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Tigers will need to find the consistency that Penny Hardaway has been preaching since day one on the job.

Penny Hardaway had this to say about the team coming together:

"We're coming together and believing in the things we've been taught on the offensive and defensive end," Hardaway said. "We're cutting down on the bad shots, we're talking more on defense, we're in the right positions more. If we continue to do that, we have a good chance to win."

Memphis will be back on the road Saturday as the Tigers travel to Wichita State on Saturday, before returning home next Thursday when the Temple Owls visit Memphis.