News broke today that Memphis running back coach Sean Dawkins is leaving for Cincinnati. Dawkins has been the Tigers running back coach for the past two seasons.



While Memphis hasn't officially announced the start date for spring practice but last year they started the 3rd Sunday in March. If that's when they start this year then head coach Ryan Silverfield has a little over 3 weeks to find a new running back coach before the Tigers start spring practice.



Let's take a look at who we feel would be a good fit at Memphis.