Memphis Athletics unveils “MaximUM” program for NIL
The Name, Image, and Likeness era is about to begin and the University of Memphis has announced it will partner with Opendorse and launch the MaximUM program.
Memphis described MaximUM in their press release as a comprehensive program to provide its student-athletes with education and resources to get the “maximum” out of their brands.
What Memphis is Saying About MaximUM
“The MaximUM program will empower our student-athletes to get the maximum out of their experience as Tigers. Because Memphis Athletics is such a central part of the Memphis business community, we believe the Name, Image and Likeness era will present special opportunities for Tiger student-athletes, and we are proud to provide these resources for them. We are especially appreciative to have campus partners who are so uniquely positioned to provide education in different aspects of financial management, brand building and entrepreneurship as a key part of the MaximUM program”
- Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch
“We are very excited about our partnership with Opendorse so that our student-athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities here at the University of Memphis. Our city is one that will provide excellent possibilities for the branding of the individuals in our athletic programs. MaximUM will be there to assist and allow all student-athletes the ability to use their NIL to their top potential.”
- Head football coach Ryan Silverfield
“The MaximUM program is huge for our men’s basketball team and our entire athletic department. Having access to the same resources the professionals use is a major plus, and this is yet another example of how the University prepares our student-athletes for success on and off the court. MaximUM is a game-changing opportunity for everyone involved.”
- Head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway
“I am thrilled our young women will have access to MaximUM. It is critical that all our student-athletes are able to maximize their earning potential in the Name, Image and Likeness era and receive proper guidance in how to do so. The commitment from our University reflects the mission of our program and ensures their preparedness. MaximUM is yet another example of what makes being a Tiger special.”
- Head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather
Fans can sign up for Opendorse and search Memphis to see what players are available to book deals with
Here's a letter that was sent out to Memphis fans
"Dear Memphis Alumni and Supporters: I hope this note finds you enjoying your summer. As you are likely aware, beginning July 1, new NCAA guidance allows the ability for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL). These opportunities may include activities such as business endorsements, selling autographs, personal appearances (e.g., speeches, commercial establishments), promoting their own business or social media endorsements. Because the University of Memphis has a strong national brand, located in a large metropolitan area with passionate fans, we believe this new era will provide unique opportunities for our student-athletes. These potential new opportunities will also require responsibility from any potential sponsors of our student-athletes. In an effort of continued compliance and education on State of Tennessee rules and guidelines, here is a list of guidelines we ask external stakeholders to adhere to in regard to NIL compensation:
Compensation MUST BE commensurate with the fair market value for the student-athlete’s name, image or likeness. Compensation MAY NOT be provided in exchange for athletic performance or inducement to attend an institution.
Intercollegiate athletes are prohibited from involvement in name, image or likeness activities that promote gambling, tobacco, alcohol and adult entertainment.
As we recently announced, we have partnered with industry leader Opendorse to equip our student-athletes with the best software to grow their personal brand and to launch our new NIL program we’re calling MaximUM. Opendorse is a one-stop app that allows them to profit off of their individual NIL, while making it easy to provide the proper reporting. If you wish to sponsor a student-athlete, it must be done without our institution or Memphis Athletics’ assistance per legislation. However, any sponsorships must be reported through our third-party partner Opendorse."