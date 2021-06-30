Memphis Athletics unveils “MaximUM” program for NIL

The Name, Image, and Likeness era is about to begin and the University of Memphis has announced it will partner with Opendorse and launch the MaximUM program. Memphis described MaximUM in their press release as a comprehensive program to provide its student-athletes with education and resources to get the “maximum” out of their brands.



GoTigerGo.com

What Memphis is Saying About MaximUM “The MaximUM program will empower our student-athletes to get the maximum out of their experience as Tigers. Because Memphis Athletics is such a central part of the Memphis business community, we believe the Name, Image and Likeness era will present special opportunities for Tiger student-athletes, and we are proud to provide these resources for them. We are especially appreciative to have campus partners who are so uniquely positioned to provide education in different aspects of financial management, brand building and entrepreneurship as a key part of the MaximUM program” - Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch

“We are very excited about our partnership with Opendorse so that our student-athletes can maximize their Name, Image and Likeness opportunities here at the University of Memphis. Our city is one that will provide excellent possibilities for the branding of the individuals in our athletic programs. MaximUM will be there to assist and allow all student-athletes the ability to use their NIL to their top potential.” - Head football coach Ryan Silverfield

“The MaximUM program is huge for our men’s basketball team and our entire athletic department. Having access to the same resources the professionals use is a major plus, and this is yet another example of how the University prepares our student-athletes for success on and off the court. MaximUM is a game-changing opportunity for everyone involved.” - Head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway

“I am thrilled our young women will have access to MaximUM. It is critical that all our student-athletes are able to maximize their earning potential in the Name, Image and Likeness era and receive proper guidance in how to do so. The commitment from our University reflects the mission of our program and ensures their preparedness. MaximUM is yet another example of what makes being a Tiger special.” - Head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather

Fans can sign up for Opendorse and search Memphis to see what players are available to book deals with



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KVUxZIDEuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pDWmd2TzBxU3Yi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96Q1pndk8wcVN2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vaVdic0twZlhyNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lXYnNLcGZYcjc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3BlbmRvcnNlIChAb3BlbmRvcnNlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29wZW5kb3JzZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQxMDIy MTc2NDM3OTAzNzY5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDMwLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=