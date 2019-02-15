Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Central Florida Knights
The Memphis Tigers look to extend their winning streak to 3 on Saturday when they take on the UCF Knights. It would be their first 3-game winning streak since last month.Here's everything you need ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news