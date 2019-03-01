Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 19:20:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Cincinnati Bearcats

Eyerlvnqdk81cmaeahau
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Memphis Tigers are looking avenge their loss to Cincinnati last month when they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Memphis Tigers (18-11, 10-6) at #23 Cincinnati Bearcats (24-4, 13-2).

WHERE: Fifth Third Arena (Cincinnati, OH)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 70 / Cincinnati - 30

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and see how they both looked over the last 10 games.

Rmujxy8wpwjjyc7te3f2

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Doryaiu0lln3k43wb6hc

Here are the Stats DNA for both teams

Dvs0wz5dakadlqirge95

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Oxoggkhnvcagbjjgumwx

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Jo4ljzyiwgjpzq0qmy7g

Finally, let's look at the key player from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games

Rfwq7zggeaivkidwpl1w
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}