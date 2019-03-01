The Memphis Tigers are looking avenge their loss to Cincinnati last month when they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats Saturday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Memphis Tigers (18-11, 10-6) at #23 Cincinnati Bearcats (24-4, 13-2).

WHERE: Fifth Third Arena (Cincinnati, OH)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 70 / Cincinnati - 30



Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and see how they both looked over the last 10 games.