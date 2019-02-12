Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the East Carolina Pirates
The Memphis Tigers look to extend their winning streak to 2 Wednesday night when they take on the East Carolina Pirates.It would be their first 2-game win streak since last month.
Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.
WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPN3.com
WHO: Memphis Tigers (14-10, 6-5) at ECU Pirates (9-14, 2-9).
WHERE: Williams Arena (Greenville, NC)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 80 / Northwestern - 265
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers matchup against the Pirates on the hardwood. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)
Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.
Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams
Let's take a look at both teams Stats DNA
Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards
Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays
Next up is the defensive impact for each team. Who is vulnerable and where?
Finally, let's look at the key players from each team.