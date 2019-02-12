The Memphis Tigers look to extend their winning streak to 2 Wednesday night when they take on the East Carolina Pirates.It would be their first 2-game win streak since last month.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPN3.com

WHO: Memphis Tigers (14-10, 6-5) at ECU Pirates (9-14, 2-9).

WHERE: Williams Arena (Greenville, NC)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 80 / Northwestern - 265

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers matchup against the Pirates on the hardwood. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)



Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.