Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the East Carolina Pirates

The Memphis Tigers look to extend their winning streak to 2 Wednesday night when they take on the East Carolina Pirates.It would be their first 2-game win streak since last month.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPN3.com

WHO: Memphis Tigers (14-10, 6-5) at ECU Pirates (9-14, 2-9).

WHERE: Williams Arena (Greenville, NC)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 80 / Northwestern - 265

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers matchup against the Pirates on the hardwood. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.

Gwgxlru92ebpvqupdkq2

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Yzcqbx551coaofcpsg5u

Let's take a look at both teams Stats DNA

Kx371ypvozkmochgfrly

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Ivaxfp3cwt4vks1meycr

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Lqjylshkrwkjqeacxr3b

Next up is the defensive impact for each team. Who is vulnerable and where?

Zenau5qzkce4tkar96u5
Pdock8tco1ovelumei9r

Finally, let's look at the key players from each team.

Yehyqgx40urqjztwcwvs
