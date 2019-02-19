The Memphis Tigers look to get back on track when they take on the Tulane Green Wave Wednesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Tulane Green Wave (4-20, 0-12) at Memphis Tigers (15-11, 7-6).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 77 / Tulane - 305

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.