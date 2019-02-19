Ticker
Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Tulane Green Wave

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss


The Memphis Tigers look to get back on track when they take on the Tulane Green Wave Wednesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Tulane Green Wave (4-20, 0-12) at Memphis Tigers (15-11, 7-6).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 77 / Tulane - 305

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.

Swfzgir53byqomlba2nr

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Llz5drqx88yxzycootih

Here are the Stats DNA for both teams

K122citeyrsq5j1jdkmg

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

T7160zqtpecvzsuo7xe8

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Yyg0lf03or8bttfig7kk

Finally, let's look at the key players from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games

Nbfkqaepm8ciwu0tp3wq
