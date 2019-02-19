Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Tulane Green Wave
The Memphis Tigers look to get back on track when they take on the Tulane Green Wave Wednesday night.
Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow night's contest.
WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPNU
WHO: Tulane Green Wave (4-20, 0-12) at Memphis Tigers (15-11, 7-6).
WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 77 / Tulane - 305
Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.
Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams
Here are the Stats DNA for both teams
Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards
Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays
Finally, let's look at the key players from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games