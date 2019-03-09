Ticker
Memphis Basketball: In-Depth look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Athletics
Bryan Moss
The Memphis Tigers are looking to close out the regular season with a victory when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-12, 8-9) at Memphis Tigers (18-12, 10-7).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 68 / Tulsa - 124

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and see how they both have looked over the last 10 games.

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Here are the DNA Stats for both teams

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Finally, let's look at the key player from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games

