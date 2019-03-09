The Memphis Tigers are looking to close out the regular season with a victory when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.



Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. CST, ESPNU

WHO: Tulsa Golden Hurricane (18-12, 8-9) at Memphis Tigers (18-12, 10-7).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 68 / Tulsa - 124

Let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two American Conference schools and see how they both have looked over the last 10 games.