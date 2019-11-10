Memphis Basketball: Quick look at Oregon
The Memphis Tigers are looking to go 3-0 to start the season when they face off against Oregon Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.
WHEN: Tueday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPN
WHO: Memphis Tigers (2-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0).
WHERE: Moda Center (Portland, OR)
KENPOM RANKINGS: UIC - 21 / Memphis - 35
First up is the Heat Check. Let's see how they've been in the first 2 games
Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams
Here are the Stats DNA for both teams
Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards
Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays
Last we'll look at the Star Tracker and compare the top player from each team