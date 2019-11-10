The Memphis Tigers are looking to go 3-0 to start the season when they face off against Oregon Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's contest.

WHEN: Tueday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPN

WHO: Memphis Tigers (2-0) at Oregon Ducks (2-0).

WHERE: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

KENPOM RANKINGS: UIC - 21 / Memphis - 35