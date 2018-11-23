It's not how you start the game but how you finish. That was true for the Memphis Tigers as they overcome a slow start to beat the Houston Cougars 52-31 to win the AAC West.

The Tigers started the first half with 3 straight punts and had 12 total yards. They ended the first half with 2 straight interceptions. The Tigers were down 21-17 at the half.

That's when it all changed.

Houston DL Ed Oliver didn't play in the 2nd half due to an injury and Memphis took advantage.

The Tigers ran the ball and then ran it some more. Memphis rushed for 277 of their 401 yards in the 2nd half.

Darrell Henderson led the team with 178 yards and 2 touchdowns and Patrick Taylor Jr. was a wrecking ball with 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tony Pollard had 236 all-purpose yards with 1 touchdown.

Brady White didn't play his best throwing 2 interceptions, one of those a pick 6, but Memphis overcame that. The game was tied at 31 heading into the 4th quarter. It was the first time in the Norvell era that Memphis went into the 4th quarter tied.

The Tigers completely dominated the 4th quarter.

Memphis had 175 yards of offense in the 4th quarter, all of which was rushing. Memphis didn't attempt a pass at all in the 4th. Patrick Taylor gave Memphis the lead when he scored from 1-yard out with 12:04 remaining to take a 38-31 lead.

The Tiger defense then held the Cougars in check. On Houston's next 2 possessions, they managed only 14 yards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers took a 14 point lead when Darrell Henderson took the ball 60 yards for a touchdown. Memphis finished them off with a 1 yard touchdown by Darrell Henderson to take a 52-31 lead and that's how it ended.

During the game, Darrell Henderson broke the AAC single-season rushing record, passing the previous mark of 1,629 set by Tulsa’s James Flanders in 2016.

Henderson now has 1,699 yards on the year.



Next up for Memphis is the AAC Championship game against UCF for the 2nd consecutive year.

