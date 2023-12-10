The Memphis Tigers, led by David Jones, traveled to College Station and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 81-75. Jones made 5 threes, tied for his career high, and scored 29 points. The Tigers played their most well rounded game all year, and win back-to-back games to improve to 7-2.

It was clear from last year's matchup that both of these teams have a tough physical style of play, with 2022's game totaling just under 50 total fouls. That same physicality was shown today. Memphis played their best defense of the season in the first half.

From the start of the game it was clear that Jones was in the zone. He scored 18 of the first 22 points for the Tigers. Jones hit his first 3 of the game at 9:44 to even the score to 17. Both teams were cold from three in the first half. The Aggies often had open shots, but shot just 3-17, and Memphis went 4-13, 3 of those coming from Jones.

Over the next four minutes Memphis outscored TAMU 12-5. This moved the score to 29-22 favoring the Tigers with 5:40 to play. At the 2:41 mark, the Aggies evened the game back up, only for the Tigers to go on another run. This one was a 9-0 run that put the Tigers up 38-29 going into half.

Despite the first half 3 point shooting woes, Memphis turned out a great opening 20 minutes. Playing efficient team defense, and feeding the hot hand in Jones. Jones totaled 21 of his 29 points in the first half.

While Jones was the offense in the first half, the second half saw a more balanced approach. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly orchestrated the offense, and scored 15 points of his own.

Memphis held the lead for the whole second half, their smallest lead being 2 and the largest at 14. Caleb Mills also came alive, contributing 11 second half points. He also hit two back-to-back threes at the 7:43 and 7:06 mark to extend the lead to 12. Despite the sudden absence of Jordan Brown, and Malcolm Dandridge finding himself in foul trouble, the Tigers still won the rebound battle.

The Tigers did not let go of their lead, they took care of the ball and shot 5-9 from three to close the game. With 2:38 to play Memphis had a 14 point lead after a pair of free throws from Quinerly. The Tigers have had trouble in the final minutes maintaining their comfy lead, and that stayed true today. The Aggies went on a 12-4 run in the final minutes to bring the final score to 81-75.

The two best performances came from Quinerly and Jones. The senior point guard finished with 24 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. Jones ended with 29 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Mills also had 13 points and shot 2-3 from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot 48.1% from the field, and 40.9% from three.They also out rebounded TAMU 37-35. The only negative was the 16 turnovers from the Tigers.

Memphis will have six days off until their next matchup vs the Clemson Tigers. The Tigers will finally return to the FedEx Forum for the first time since November 17th. The 24th ranked Clemson Tigers are 9-0. The Tigers look to continue their winning streak and defend home court against the opposing Tigers. The game is set for a 2p.m. start.