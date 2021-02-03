 Memphis Tigers 75, UCF Knights 61
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 21:14:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Memphis Beats UCF 75-61

John Maddox • TigerSportsReport
Sr. Content Producer
@travelbyjohnm
A lifelong Memphian, John has been following the Tigers since the early 90s. In addition to providing content for TSR, John also owns a travel agency. John and his wife Susan live in Bartlett.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}