The Memphis Tigers survived another potential upset on Wednesday night as they beat the UTSA Roadrunners 107-101. Stars Jahvon Quinerly and David Jones combined for over 50 points during the shootout. Memphis improved to 14-2 and 3-0 in conference play, and added to their 9 game win streak.

Memphis continues to allow inferior opponents opportunities to hang around.

This has been a problem for them since December 23rd's game vs Vanderbilt. The Tigers have two different identities.

They can either be a dominant defensive squad that pushes the ball up the court. They can also be a lethargic team that looks disinterested on defense and ineffective on offense.

When asked about the performance of his team, Coach Hardaway expressed he wanted his group to "punch first and keep punching." He also added concern over his guys will to play.

Tonight the Tigers were firing on all cylinders offensively, but struggled defensively. They allowed over 100 points and consistently gave up wide open threes. The Roadrunners made 17 shots from behind the arc and went 50% from three in the second half.

Forward Nick Jourdain got off to a hot start for the Tigers as he hit back-to-back threes that gave Memphis a 10-6 lead at the 17:32 mark. Jourdain would go on to hit 3 threes on the night and give the Tigers an 18 point 12 rebound double-double.

In the following minutes UTSA would find their rhythm offensively and hit two consecutive threes to take a 7 point lead at 9:24. Memphis answered with a 7 point run, which was capped off with Carl Cherenfant's first basket for the Tigers.

The run was made meaningless after another set of threes fell for the Roadrunners. After these shots the score was 34-28. Memphis outscored UTSA 7-3 in the remaining 5 minutes and made the score 37-35.

Despite his 6 points, David Jones seemed timid in the first half-- the second half was a different story. Jones established his dominance as a scorer with a pair of midrange jumpers to give the Tigers back the lead.

Memphis gained an 8 point advantage, their highest of the game, after a three from center Nae'Qwan Tomlin at the 12:47 mark.

Unfortunately for the Tigers they would go onto commit 2 turnovers in 3 possessions and lose their momentum. This allowed UTSA to make the score 62-63 with 10:32 to play in regulation.

Once again, Jones showed his offensive ability after making a ridiculous double-pump jumper in mid air. The forward scored 18 much needed points for the Tigers in the second half.

The remaining 9 minutes of the game were filled with explosive spurts of offense for both teams. Every basket was answered and every advantage gained was lost.

With 4:04 to play Jones split his free throws and evened the score at 81. For the remaining minutes all but 4 points came from the charity line for the Tigers.

After a 7-2 run from UTSA, that came from wide open threes after defensive lapses, the score was 92-88 with 1:16 left to play. Jahvon Quinerly then hit two clutch free throws. On the following inbound the Tigers trapped the ball in the far corner.

Jaykwon Walton, who had a 13 point night, jumped the ball handlers pass under the basket and flipped it to Nick Jourdain for a game-tying dunk. It was excellent communication between the two Tigers and perfectly executed a pivotal moment.

With 6 seconds to play the Roadrunners had a chance to pull off the upset until a moving screen turnover resulted in the Tiger's ball with 3 seconds to play.

Unfortunately Memphis did not get the shot they wanted off the inbound and had to settle with a turnaround corner three from Jourdain that did not fall. The score was then 94-94 heading into extra minutes.

Memphis was finally able to put the game away in overtime following a 9 point performance from Jahvon Quinerly. The guard was responsible for 8 of Memphis's first 10 points in the extra 5 minutes.

After Jones sunk two free throws to put the Tigers up 6, Memphis escaped with a 107-101 win in FedEx Forum.

The MVP of the game was David Jones. Jones had 26 points and 11 rebounds, but most importantly made 9 of 10 free throws. On a night where the Tigers shot a whopping 43 free throws, it was essential for players to capitalize.

Memphis shot 53.2% from the field and 47.8% from beyond the arc. The Tigers won the rebounding battle, grabbing 43 rebounds to UTSA's 34.

Despite a frustrating game from a defensive perspective, the Tigers handled business.

Memphis will travel to Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas to take on the 8-7 Shockers. The Tigers will aim to clean up their game before playing their 4th conference game. The Shockers have lost their last 4 and are 1-6 in their last 7 games. Tip off is set for 1.p.m. on Sunday, January 14.







