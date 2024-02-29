The Memphis Tigers defeated the East Carolina Pirates 82-58 on the road. The Tigers have now won 3 straight games and sit at 21-8. They are 10-6 in conference and half a game behind 4th place.

The Tigers played this game like they were on a business trip. They had control over every aspect of the game and did not let their foot off the gas.

Memphis had problems maintaining a lead earlier in the season, but have played convincingly with a lead in the previous 3 games.

They are playing in rhythm. These past 3 games, there has been little to no miscommunications on defense and the offense is all on the same page.

Jahvon Quinerly was throwing no look passes to Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jordan Brown, and David Jones was able to execute several drive and kick passes for open shots. Jones uses his quick first step to draw help defense and finds his teammates.

Jones finished with 5 assists and Quinerly led the team with 7.

Memphis did get out rebounded vs the Pirates, largely due to the absence of Malcolm Dandridge. The Tigers grabbed 35 rebounds to ECU's 40, 19 of those 40 came from the offensive glass.

After the FAU win, Nae'Qwan Tomlin said he wanted to continue to bring more energy to the game-- and he delivered. Tomlin has solidified his role offensively and makes big plays to swing momentum and create runs.

The first basket did not come until 16:22. David Jones was the first scorer for the Tigers. Minutes later, Joe Cooper made a mid range jumper to cap off a 6-0 run and put Memphis up 15-7.

With 5:22 left in the half, ECU hit a three to cut the deficit to just 4 points. The Tigers outscored the Pirates 11-3 to close the half, with points coming from Jones, Tomlin, Quinerly, and Jaykwon Walton.

They led 36-24 heading into halftime.

Nick Jourdain, who has been quietly solid recently, had 7 points at halftime and was 1-1 from the perimeter.

David Jones scored 5 straight points to start the second half. Nick Jourdain made a 3 on the following possession and put the Tigers up 44-26. Jourdain, who has been quietly solid recently, finished with 14 points.

The remaining 18 minutes of the game were completely controlled by the Tigers stifling defense. They never allowed ECU a chance to get back into the game and kept the turnovers to a minimum to close the game.

After a 5-point first half, Nae'Qwan Tomlin exploded in the second half and scored 15. Joe Cooper found Tomlin on a fast break and the 6' 10" big finished at the rim with authority to put the Tigers up 63-44 with 8:25 to play.

Tomlin finished as the leading scorer with 20-points.

Jahvon Quinerly got it going offensively after a 2-point first half. He made a mid range jumper at 5:28 to give Memphis a 71-51 lead. The guard finished with 10 points.

Tomlin converted an and one and Quinerly made a finger roll layup to extend their lead to 23. In attempt to make their win even more convincing, the Tigers did not let up.

Joe Cooper found Jordan Brown with a full court pass to end the game and give Memphis the 82-58 win.

The MVP for the Tigers was David Jones. Even on a night where he shot 1-6 from 3 he was still able to find ways to score and get his team involved. Jones finished with 18-points, shooting 6-13 on the night. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, giving him his 10th double-double of the season.

The Tigers shot 57.1% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. While they did commit 15 turnovers, they forced 17 from the Pirates.

Memphis will return to FedExForum on Sunday, March 3rd. The Tigers will take on the UAB Blazers, 18-10, at 4:30 p.m. The last team these teams met up, UAB upset the 19th ranked Tigers at home 97-88.