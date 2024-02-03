The Memphis Tigers snapped their 4-game losing streak with Saturday's win over the Shockers. David Jones made the game-winning jumper, with 2 seconds to play, to secure the Tigers win. Memphis improved to 16-6 and 5-4 in conference play.

In a season-saving win, the Tigers battled back from a 14-point deficit. Both Coach Hardaway and his players knew the importance of the game and performed.

In his opening statement, Coach Hardaway was pleased with the close victory and optimistic towards the near future. The Tigers coach said, " I just know that God is real and there is a plan for this team. I am happy I am coaching this team. The best team I've coached, we got into a slump, it's called a slump, and we got out of it with a tough win."

He also added, "The fashion in which we did so is who we are, and hopefully we will be that moving forward."

Memphis only lead for 31 seconds in this game. It was not all pretty for the squad, but flashes of greatness appeared. This team went into a different gear in the remaining 8 minutes of the game.

A mode that the Tigers have not entered for the last 4 games.

In that last 8 minutes Memphis played their most physical and intense defense in weeks. The players, especially Jaykwon Walton, slid their feet when moving with their man and communicated on switching.

They also improved on rebounding. Instead of watching the play happen, they boxed out. This resulted in 27 first half rebounds and 45 on the day. It was a team effort on the boards as well.

Memphis found themselves in a 11-3 hole just 4 minutes into the game. David Jones and Nae'Qwan Tomlin then settled in and found their rhythm to make the score 19-16.

The Shockers outscored the Tigers 6-2 in the remaining 3 minutes of the first half. The only bucket for Memphis came from Tomlin, who had 6 of his 10 points in the first half.

After a first half in which just 4 out 11 players who had minutes scored Memphis was only down 30-24. The Tigers had 9 turnovers and starter Jahvon Quinerly was 0-6. Quinerly did contribute 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Memphis started the second half on a 7-3 run. With contributions from Malcolm Dandridge, Walton, and Tomlin, the Tigers found themselves down 33-32.

Despite this burst from the Tigers, the Shockers answered. They outscored Memphis 13-3 over a 6 minute span to create a 14-point deficit with 7:55 to play.

Jones had not scored in the second half after having a 10-point first half. The star had 16 points in the remaining 7 minutes. After a pick and roll between Quinerly and Nick Jourdain, the Tigers cut the lead to 58-47.

Memphis then went on an 11-0 run over the next 4 minutes. David Jones hit 2 three-pointers and converted on a layup and the following foul shot. With 2:23 to play the Tigers were tied 58-58.

Memphis gave up a quick 4 points to bring the score back in favor of the Shockers.

With just over a minute left Jones hit a pair of clutch free throws to cut the lead to 2-points. Memphis then had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with a three.

Jahvon Quinerly was 0-12 at this point. When he found a shot he wanted he let it fly from beyond the arc and found the basket. When Memphis needed it most he showed up and made the most important shot of the game.

Wichita State then split a pair of free throws and the game was tied with 16 seconds to play.

Memphis inbounded the ball to Quinerly who passed it to Jones in the corner with 7 seconds left. Jones hit a contested midrange jumper to give the Tigers a 65-63 lead.

David Jones was the MVP for the Tigers. The senior had 26 points off of 8-15 shooting and 4-8 from three. He also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Jones contributed away from the stat sheet too, diving on lose balls and playing physical defense.

The Tigers shot 37.5% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc. They also had 14 assists and only 12 turnovers.

Memphis will now travel to the University of Temple to take on the 8-13 Owls. The matchup is set for Thursday, February 8 at 6p.m.



