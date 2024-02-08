The Memphis Tigers beat the Temple Owls 84-77. This is the Tigers second straight win, and improved their record to 17-6. In his return to his former school, Nick Jourdain scored 10 points and recorded 2 steals.

Memphis was able to capture that same energy we saw from the last 8 minutes of the Wichita State game for portions of this matchup. There were some runs by Temple that threatened the Tigers, but Memphis was able to answer every time and close the game out.

Memphis controlled the pace of this game and made Temple play them by their style. The Tigers went fast and forced the Owls to commit 18 turnovers.

The Tigers had their way offensively. David Jones and Jahvon Quinerly led the team with 23 and 19 points. Memphis was streaky from 3, but hit the vital ones to keep them on top.

Free throws were the main problem for the Tigers. They shot 16-31(51.6%). This is nearly 20% below the season average. Despite these charity shot woes, they were able to make 3 out of the last 2 to seal the game.

In just under 4 minutes the Tigers had jumped to a 9-2 lead. Unfortunately, the Owls quickly answered and by 12:24 they had a 1-point lead of their own.

The next 8 minutes saw the Tigers play some of their best basketball. They outscored Temple 24-5. Quinerly hit 3 three-pointers and Jones hit one of his own on the way to a 36-18 lead for Memphis.

After a layup from Quinerly the Tigers took a 23-point lead, their largest of the game. Going into halftime the score was 45-27.

This was a near perfect half for Memphis. The Tigers moved the ball well and finished with 11 assists and only 5 turnovers. Coach Hardaway has mentioned countless time how he wants the ball movement to be better-- and this was it.

Jaykwon Walton and David Jones threw excellent outlet passes after driving to the rim, something that has been missing from the offense recently.

Temple got off to a hot start in the second half as they cut into the 18-point lead and reduced it to 12 in just 90 seconds.

Memphis was able to course correct and Nae'Qwan Tomlin found his rhythm to give the Tigers back their 18-point lead with 11:47 to play. Tomlin scored 6 straight and finished with 11 points and 2 blocks before fouling out.

Temple fired back again with a run of their own. They scored 15 straight points in 4:20. They finished the run outscoring Memphis 20-5 and cut the former 18-point lead to just 3 with 6 minutes to play.

Within this remaining time, Memphis missed 10 free throws. Despite the misses, Jonathan Pierre hit his 3rd three of the game to make it 76-68 with 1:35 to play. Pierre finished with 10 points and 3 threes.

After Memphis missed a pair of free throws, Temple made a shot from beyond the arc to cut the lead to 3 with 27 seconds to play.

Temple's efforts fell short after David Jones ripped the ball from Shane Dezonie, his 6th steal of the game, and Quinerly made a pair of free throws to finish the game at 84-77.

The MVP of the game was David Jones. The senior finished with a 23 point 10 rebound double-double. Jones led the team in rebounds and grabbed 4 offensive rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Memphis finished shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.5% from the perimeter. They were out rebounded 43-34, but only turned the ball over 11 times. They also ended up with 17 assists.

The Tigers will face off vs the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, February 11. The Green Wave handed the Tigers a loss in January when they played in New Orleans. Memphis will look to make right for that loss and continue to push for the NCAA tournament. Tip off is set for 1p.m. at FedExForum.