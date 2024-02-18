Despite a 33-point performance from David Jones, Memphis could not follow his lead and lost to the SMU Mustangs 106-79. The Tigers now sit at 18-8 and 7-6 in conference play.

The Tigers played their worst game of February today. They have now lost back-to-back games. Memphis looked like the same team that was playing during their 10-game losing streak, not the Tigers we saw recently.

Memphis had improved in ball movement and communication, and assist numbers were up while turnovers were down. In today's game, the Tigers finished with 9 assists and were not sharing the ball well, a lot of iso play.

Defensively the Tigers had found their identity in physicality and hustle. They talked through screens and switches and players were helping teammates get to where they needed to be.

Memphis allowed 106 points, in regulation, including 23 points off second chances and 26 off fast breaks. 48 points came from the paint and the Mustangs shot 40% from the perimeter.

Rebounding was an issue for the Tigers as well. They were out-rebounded 40-29, and allowed 17 offensive rebounds. After 20 minutes of play, SMU had more offensive rebounds than Memphis had total.

This was a sloppy performance from the Tigers. They turned the ball over 19 times, and showed little effort. The Tigers lacked a pulse while rebounding, playing offense and defense.

Coach Hardaway was trying all different types of rotations and players and even subbed in Joe Cooper, a redshirt junior from Memphis, who has not played all year.

Cooper finished with 1 point, 2 assists, and 2 steals. It was clear that his willingness to play defense and hustle earned him the 10 minute game.

Memphis found themselves down 7-17 just 6 minutes into the game. Jonathan Pierre hit a three and Nae'Qwan Tomlin found a quick bucket to cut the deficit to 5. Tomlin finished as the Tigers second leading scorer with 17 points.

At the 7:22 mark the Mustangs started a 16-3 run. Memphis had no answer for the toughness of SMU, especially during this span. The only points for the Tigers came from David Jones.

Outside of a free throw from Jahvon Quinerly, Jones was the Tigers only scorer in the last 5 minutes of the half.

The senior finished with 18 first half points and Memphis trailed 36-58.

The Mustangs did not let up in the second half.

Memphis found themselves down by 26 just 90 seconds into the half. They could not gain enough momentum to claw their way back into the game.

Jayden Hardaway made a corner three at 12:17 to start a 10-4 run from the Tigers. While it did not change the score significantly, it did momentarily change the energy levels for Memphis.

The Tigers could not build off this and the small spark was extinguished after an SMU pushed the lead back to 20 with just over 5 minutes to play.

Tomlin made his one and only three of the day at 2:28 to bring the score to 75-99. Ashton Hardaway hit a three of his own and Joe Cooper split a pair of free throws to finish the game out to 106-79.

Memphis shot 48.2% and 45% from beyond the arc. They went 16-25 from the free throw line. The Tigers stole the ball 10 times and blocked 6 shots.

David Jones finished with 33 points off 55% shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, back-to-back double-doubles for the senior.

The Tigers will return to FedExForum where they will host the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday, February 21. The 49ers are 17-18 and 11-2 in conference play. Memphis is put in a must win situation. Tip off is set for 7p.m.












