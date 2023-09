The Tigers got off to a slow start with two straight three-and-outs but was able to sustain a 13 play, 53 yard drive that resulted in a Seth Morgan 47 yard field goal and the Tigers took an early 3-0 lead.

The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 37-3 victory over Arkansas State.

The second quarter is where Memphis won this game. Memphis scored 21 points in the 2nd quarter including a DJ Bell 36 yard interception return.

Seth Henigan finished the game completing 21 of 29 passes for 239 yards and three total touchdowns, 2 throwing and 1 rushing.



The Memphis defense held Arkansas State to 235 yards of total offense.

The Tigers will now focus on their first conference game in a short week when they host Navy this Thursday night.