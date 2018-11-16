Everyone expected a high scoring game. That's not what we watched in the first half when both schools combined for 12 points.



The Tiger offense was M.I.A. for the most part of the first half. Their first half possessions were Interception, Punt, Missed FG, TD, Punt, Safety, and had the ball when the half ended.



The Tiger defense put pressure on SMU quarterback Ben Hicks all night. Memphis linebacker Bryce Huff led the team with 2.5 sacks.



The 2nd half was more like what we thought the game would be, an offensive show.



Memphis took a 14-5 lead early in the 3rd quarter when running back Patrick Taylor Jr ran one in from 9 yards out. SMU got it to 14-12 when Ben Hicks found James Proche for a 31-yard touchdown strike.



The Tigers extended the lead to 21-12 early in the 4th when Tight End Joey Magnifico made a great catch for his 2nd score of the night. The Tigers went up 28-12 when Patrick Taylor scored his 2nd touchdown of the night from 2-yards out.

SMU refused to back down. They scored when Ben Hicks found James Proche for a 2-yard touchdown pass. SMU tried for the 2-point conversion but failed to convert.

The Tigers won the game 28-18 and improved their record to 7-4 (4-3 in conference) and control their own destiny in the title race for the AAC West.



Beat Houston next week and they win the AAC West.

