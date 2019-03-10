Memphis, Tennessee:





The Memphis Tigers earned a massive 66-63 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes to close AAC play on a positive note. The Tigers needed this momentum booster to gain a certain level of swagger heading into the AAC Tournament in which the Tigers will get their March Madness started on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 when the Tigers will face the 12thseed Tulane Green Wave.





This win was a massive win on many different levels for Memphis, it brings the Tigers one win away from the magical twenty win line the win gives the Tigers a sense of swagger heading into the AAC Tournament, and it also proves that Memphis can hang with any team in the American.





This was an extremely hard fought win for the Memphis Tigers the type of win that will prove beneficial when it comes down to tight games in the AAC Tournament and beyond. When you get to March nothing comes easy so a three-point win over a good team is always something that teams can hang their hat on.





After taking a 31-27 lead to the halftime break the Tigers kept their foot on the gas pedal and did not let up, eventually winning 66-63. Every time Tulsa would a make a run the Tigers would answer the call with a knockout punch of their own.





Memphis and Tulsa were about even on a lot of places on the box score. Memphis shot 39% from the field, Tulsa shot 34%. Neither team controlled the board with a difference of one rebound separating the two teams, with the Tigers coming out on top 41-40 in that category. The one major difference in the two was at the free throw line with Tulsa shooting an impressive 82% from the charity line, while the Tigers shot a dismal 58%.





Senior Jeremiah Martin led both teams in scoring with 20 points. Martin played a massive role in the win for the Tigers, per the usual.





The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday at the FedExForum when they face Tulane in the first round of the AAC Tournament. Memphis swept the season series with the Green Wave and will look to win three straight over Tulane on Thursday afternoon. That game will tip-off at 2:00 PM on ESPNU if the Tigers win they will play the UCF Knights in the Quarterfinals game on Friday.







