Memphis couldn't move the ball and actually lost yardage and was facing a 4th and goal from the 3.Instead of taking the easy chip shot field goal, Memphis chose to go for it and didn't make it.

The Tigers offense was just as electrified and was driving down the field and on 3rd and 10 from the SMU 19 Brady White found Antonio Gibson for what we thought was a touchdown. The play was reviewed and Gibson was down at the 1-yd line.

The Tigers defense was fiery and forced SMU to a 3-and-out.

The 59,506 is an AAC record attendance for a game between two AAC schools. The previous record was 57,626 at USF against UCF in 2018.

The national spotlight was on the 7-1 Memphis as the hosted the 8-0 SMU Mustangs. The game started off with a bang when Nehemiah Augustus made a big time hit on CJ Sanders and the 59, 506 went wild.

SMU marched down the field and took a 7-0 lead on a Kylen Granson 16-yard touchdown reception from Shane Buechele.

Memphis quickly responded quickly with a 5 play, 50 yard drive that was caped off by a Kenneth Gainwell 14-yard touchdown and the game was tied at 7.

The back and forth continued throughout the first half and Memphis had a 23-17 halftime lead.

The Tigers defense held SMU to 16 first half rushing yards.

Memphis stuck early in the 3rd quarter when Antonio Gibson took the 2nd half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Memphis' lead was 30-17.

After SMU made it 30-24 on a Ke'Mon Freemon 2-yard rushing touchdown the Tigers Kicker Riley Patterson nailed his 4th field goal and the Tigers led 33-24 at the 8:43 mark of the 3rd quarter.

Late in the 3rd quarter Memphis was facing another 4th down. This time it was near midfield and Memphis coach Mike Norvell chose to go for it. This time he got it. Brady White found Calvin Austin over the middle for a 24 yard gain and the Tigers were in striking distance.

On the very next play Memphis went up 40-24 when Brady White threw a dime to Damonte Coxie.

Memphis took that 40-24 in the 4th quarter. Memphis is 31-3 (7-0 this year) in the Norvell era when leading after the 3rd quarter.

SMU used a flea flicker to score on a 30-yard touchdown and converted the 2-pt conversion.



The Tigers lead was cut to 40-32 with 12:49 left in the game.

It took Memphis just 2 plays to strike back. Brady White found Damonte Coxie for a 49-yard touchdown and the Tigers were up 47-32.

Antonio Gibson made a spectacular 78-yard run and Memphis had a 54-32 lead with 9:31 left in the game.



3 plays later SMU made it 54-40 on a Freemon 68-yard rushing touchdown with 8:07 left in the game.



They wouldn't stop there. The Mustangs scored with 2:06 left in the game to make it 54-48 after a 2-point conversion but there wouldn't be anymore scoring. Memphis would run out the clock.



With the win, Memphis moved to 8-1 on the year.



The last time Memphis beat a top 25 team at home was back in 2017 when they beat Navy 30-27. The last Time they beat a top 15 team at home was a 37-24 win against Ole Miss in 2015.

Memphis will have a bye week next week and then will travel to Houston on Nov. 16th.

