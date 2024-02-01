The Memphis Tigers lost, 74-71, to the Rice Owls. The struggling Tigers are now 15-6 and 4-4 in conference play. Memphis trailed for 35:17 seconds against the 8-13 Owls, earning their first lead with 4:16 to play.

In the postgame presser Coach Hardaway said, "All the meetings, all the film, all the preparation means nothing if you're not going to go out there and put it to work." Following tonight's game the Tigers dropped to 7th in the AAC.

In attempt to freshen up the starting lineup, Coach Hardaway started forward Jonathan Pierre and center Nae'Qwan Tomlin. Point Guard Jahvon Quinerly also came off the bench in hopes of playing a scoring role.

Quinerly still played 32 minutes and finished with 8 points and 6 assists, over half the team total.

The head coach identified one problem on offense is the team is "not playing together."

Hardaway also noted that" It seems like it's going downhill from when the game first starts."

Memphis has fully lost their identity they gained during their difficult non-conference schedule. They lack communication defensively and look a step behind. Offensively they play too much iso. The Tigers are not sharing the ball well right now and only totaled 10 assists.

Through the first 7 minutes the Tigers had only managed to score 3 points. At that same time they had more turnovers, 5, than points. Memphis was down 10-3 and the Forum was dull.

At 5:51 Tomlin made a midrange jumper to break the scoring drought that lasted over 3 minutes. This basket made the score 18-12. Tomlin finished with 11 points off 5-7 shooting and 8 rebounds.

Jordan Brown scored all 4 of his points in the last 90 seconds as the Tigers went into the locker rooms behind 33-22.

Memphis finished the first half with 8 shots made and 10 turnovers. They also went 0-8 from beyond the arc and had 2 assists.

At halftime a man in a Bass Pro Shop sweatshirt completed a layup, free throw, and 3-point challenge and the half-empty stadium cheered louder than they had for the Tigers in the first half.

The Tigers came out in the 2nd half in a full-court press in attempt to create turnovers and momentum. They created 4 steals and forced 6 second half turnovers from the Owls.

The remaining 20 minutes was an uphill battle for the reeling Tigers. Quinerly scored his first points of the game at 16:58 with a floater. This cut the Owls lead to 41-33.

The basket also gave Memphis momentum. They started creating turnovers and were playing with authority. This was until Malcolm Dandridge missed a wide open fast break reverse dunk.

The center was then fouled and split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 42-36. After returning to the game, minutes later, the center hit a shot from the paint to bring the Tigers to 44-48.

The lead had grown to 55-46 for Rice until Jaykwon Walton and Tomlin hit back-to-back threes to cut it down to 55-52 at the 7:02 mark. The stadium was suddenly alive as chants from the student section filled the building.

The Tigers continued clawing their way back and then David Jones sunk an open three to give Memphis their first lead of the game with 4:16 to play.

They held this lead for only 2 minutes and 44 seconds. Travis Evee made two consecutive threes to put the Owls ahead 68-65 with 48 seconds to play.

Memphis had to foul and hope for a missed free throw to win the game. Quinerly and Dandridge both scored in the last 20 seconds to make it a 2 point deficit 3 seconds left.

The Tigers were not able to get a last-second shot off and lost 74-71.

David Jones was the leading scorer with 18 points of 6-16 shooting and 1-5 from 3. Jones also grabbed 8 rebounds and created 4 steals.

The Tigers finished shooting 41.7% from the field and 16.7% from the perimeter. They did have an efficient night from the free throw line, shooting 18-21 from the charity line. They totaled 35 rebounds and turned the ball over 16 times.

A confused Penny Hardaway did not have exact reasons why his squad has had these in- conference blunders. He did take full blame for the performance and made note not to pass this blame. After the game the head coach said, "It's all on me though. I'm not blaming anything on the kids. I'm going to keep fighting and scraping."

The Tigers will face off versus the 9-12 Wichita State Shockers for the second time on Saturday. Memphis won 112-86 when they traveled to WSU on January 14. This matchup will take place at 12p.m. at FedExForum as the Tigers desperately try to get back on track.







