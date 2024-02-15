The Memphis Tigers could not get it done in Denton vs the Mean Green. The 18-7 Tigers only had two scorers in double-digits and only one who scored more than 10. Despite 16 rebounds from guard David Jones, the Tigers could not find an answer to North Texas's defense.

The Tigers fell behind early and were never able to find their flow. They could not find a rhythm offensively and had trouble communicating on defense.

North Texas shot 16-28(57.1%) from three, and a lot of them were open due to miscommunication from the Tigers.

While the ball movement wasn't as good as it has been recently, that was not the main flaw, shots just were not falling for Memphis tonight. They went 37.3% from the field and 31% from three. Players were getting good looks, but not hitting the shots.

The Tigers have been able to control the tempo of their games and create favorable possessions for themselves. Against the Mean Green, the Tigers would create these opportunities and not capitalize.

Memphis only generated 6 points off turnovers versus North Texas's 22.

The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times and only finished with 12 assists.

Memphis got off to a slow start. North Texas made 6 straight threes in the opening minutes to give them a 18-4 lead. Jaykwon Walton was able to make a pair of free throws to center the Tigers. Scores from Jordan Brown and Jonathan Pierre would bring Memphis within 7 with 10:30 to play.

The Tigers then started a run of their own. While they did outscore the Mean Green 12-0, it was really their defense that sparked the run. They did not allow a point from North Texas in over 6 minutes and forced 3 turnovers.

Nick Jourdain made a three at 3:36 to give the Tigers a 25-24 lead.

North Texas had not scored a point inside the 3-point arc at this point in the game. They scored their first 2-pointer at 2:51.

After falling behind again, Jones made a bank shot three from the top of the key as time expired to make it 30-33 going into half.

While it wasn't their best half of basketball, the Tigers had managed to gain momentum against North Texas heading into the locker room.

Both squads traded baskets to start the second half until Jayden Hardaway hit a three from the corner to bring the score to 38-39.

North Texas then went on a 18-4 run, 12 of the points coming from the perimeter. Jason Edwards, who led the game with 30 points, made his 7th three of the game to extend the lead to 15 for the Mean Green.

Jaykwon Walton made back-to-back threes to give the Tigers a much needed spark. Walton finished the game with 10 points.

Memphis could still not find their way offensively for the remaining 6 minutes.

David Jones only had 5 points, and had not scored in the second half at this point. The senior found production from the free throw line, going 6-6 and giving the Tigers a chance down 8 with 2:45 to play.

Jones made his first three of the half and Nae'Qwan Tomlin found Malcolm Dandridge under the basket to cut the lead to 5 with 1:47 to go.

Unfortunately, Memphis missed 5 straight threes and went 0-6 in the remaining 90 seconds of the game. So, despite their fight, the Tigers lost 76-66.

This was a physical style of basketball and the Tigers off night made it an even tougher one. They finished with 37 rebounds, 16 belonging to David Jones. He achieved a 14-point double-double.

Memphis will play again in Texas on Sunday, February 18, this time Dallas against SMU. The Tigers defeated the Mustangs back in January after Jahvon Quinerly hit a buzzer-beater at FedExForum. The Mustangs now sit at 18-7, and the Tigers need a win to keep their March Madness hopes alive. Tip off is set for 3p.m. and will air on ESPN2.



