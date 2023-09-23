Memphis falls to 3-1 with loss to Missouri
It wasn't the score Memphis fans wanted but the the Memphis Tigers never gave up in their 34-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers Saturday night in The Dome at America Center in St. Louis.
Missouri's wide receiver Luther Burden torched Memphis with 10 receptions for 177 yards. 129 of those yards were YAC. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook went 18 of 25 for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns. Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran for 123 yards.
Even after all that, the Memphis Tigers had a chance. With 5:18 left in the game, Memphis' kicker Tanner Gillis nailed a 22 yard field goal to pull within 7 and made it 27-20 Missouri.
Missouri would score with 2:46 left to play to make it 34-20.
Memphis didn't give up. They marched down the field and scored on a Seth Henigan to Koby Drake 21 yard touchdown pass to pull within 7 once again, 34-27.
Memphis failed on their attempt for an onside kick and Missouri ran out the clock.
The Memphis Tigers fall to 3-1 on the year.
Seth Henigan finished the game with 316 yards on 31 of 47 passing with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Memphis will now prepare to host Boise State next Saturday at 4pm EST on ESPN2.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it on the Memphis Football Message Board
--------------------------------------------------------------