Missouri's wide receiver Luther Burden torched Memphis with 10 receptions for 177 yards. 129 of those yards were YAC. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook went 18 of 25 for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns. Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran for 123 yards.

It wasn't the score Memphis fans wanted but the the Memphis Tigers never gave up in their 34-27 loss to the Missouri Tigers Saturday night in The Dome at America Center in St. Louis.

Even after all that, the Memphis Tigers had a chance. With 5:18 left in the game, Memphis' kicker Tanner Gillis nailed a 22 yard field goal to pull within 7 and made it 27-20 Missouri.

Missouri would score with 2:46 left to play to make it 34-20.

Memphis didn't give up. They marched down the field and scored on a Seth Henigan to Koby Drake 21 yard touchdown pass to pull within 7 once again, 34-27.

Memphis failed on their attempt for an onside kick and Missouri ran out the clock.



The Memphis Tigers fall to 3-1 on the year.

Seth Henigan finished the game with 316 yards on 31 of 47 passing with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.



Memphis will now prepare to host Boise State next Saturday at 4pm EST on ESPN2.

