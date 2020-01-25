Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis fought hard for 30 minutes, but something happened within the last 10 minutes that cost the Tigers the game. From coaching mistakes to the lack of defense in the closing 5:32 of the game, Saturday was a day to forget for the Tiger faithful.

Memphis needed the win on Saturday to stay in the hunt for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid but fell short after SMU went on a 15-0 run to close the game and finish off the Tigers.

How'd the Tigers lose? That seems to be the million-dollar question that has left Tiger Nation searching for answers.

The answer is simple. It all comes down to inexperience within the coaching staff. There were times during the SMU 15-0 run where Head Coach Penny Hardaway looked lost on the sideline, and quite honestly, that's normal for a second-year Head Coach. Like his young team, Coach Hardaway is inexperienced and hasn't faced the amount of pressure he's under since taking the job at the college level.

The solution is as simple as the problem itself. Learn from your mistakes if you're Coach Hardaway. Second, go out and find an older proven assistant coach, who has the college basketball experience that would mentor Penny and the rest of his staff.

Sure, losing two straight AAC games in the fashion that Memphis has is not ideal, the season is still far from being over. The Tigers need to learn the art of forgetting and play their butts off to prove to the college basketball world that they as a team deserve an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Memphis will have another chance at redemption on Wednesday night with a road game at UCF. The Tigers need to find a way to come together and fight their way out of the corner they find themselves in.