 Memphis Tigers Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 10:46:30 -0600') }} football

Memphis finishes 2022 with #1 class in school history

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield and staff has done it again. They finished with the top class in school history...again. Last year, the 2021 recruiting class finished 48th in the nation in the Rivals Team Recruiting rankings. At that time it was the best in school history.

This year's class finished 47th and Silverfield has back-to-back best recruiting classes in Tigers history. To see the full list CLICK HERE.

Top Recruit

The prized recruit in this recruiting class is Joshua White. He had SEC offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and others to offers from the Big 10 schools like Ohio State and Nebraska. Silverfield and Kyle Pope was able to out recruit those schools and land him. This is a really big time haul for Memphis.

A Look Back

Let's take a look back throughout the Rivals history of the finishes Memphis has had in the team rankings.

What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?

6.1 = Five-star prospect

6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect

5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect

5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect

6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.

6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential

5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.

5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.

Rivals Team Rankings
Recruiting Class (Coach) Final Rank Top Recruit Rivals Rating (Stars)

2022 (Silverfield)

47th

DE Joshua White

5.8 (4*)

2021 (Silverfield)

48th

WR/TE

Roc Taylor

5.8 (4*)

2020 (Silverfield)

69th

WR

Kundarrius Taylor

5.7 (3*)

2019 (Norvell)

57th

DB

Rodney Owens

5.6 (3*)

2018 (Norvell)

81st

WR

Antonio Gibson

5.6 (3*)

2017 (Norvell)

64th

DB

T.J. Carter

5.8 (4*)

2016 (Norvell)

72nd

QB

Riley Ferguson

5.7 (3*)

2015 (Norvell)

76th

WR

Jae'lon Oglesby

5.8 (4*)

2014 (Fuente)

88th

WR

Roderick Proctor

5.5 (3*)

2013 (Fuente)

89th

ATH

Samuel Craft

5.7 (3*)

2012 (Fuente)

72nd

QB

William Gross

5.7 (3*)

2011 (Fuente)

65th

DT

Terry Redden

5.7 (3*)

2010 (Porter)

57th

WR

Sean Farr

5.8 (4*)

2009 (Porter)

67th

DT

Justin Thompson

5.8 (4*)

2008 (West)

88th

QB

Arkelon Hall

5.6 (3*)

2007 (West)

96th

WR

Steven Black

5.6 (3*)

2006 (West)

73rd

WR

Duke Calhoun

5.7 (3*)

2005 (West)

87th

DE

Greg Terrell

5.4 (3*)

2004 (West)

62nd

ATH

Greg Hinds

5.9 (4*)

2003 (West)

71st

LB

Quinton McCrary

NA (4*)

2002 (West)

59th

RB

De'Angelo Williams

NA (4*)

Coaches

Here's what each coach recruiting class averaged in their tenure at Memphis.

Silverfield- 3 recruiting classes with a 54th place average.

Norvell- 5 recruiting classes with a 70th place average.

Fuente- 4 recruiting classes with a 78th place average.

Porter- 2 recruiting classes with a 62nd place average.

West- 7 recruiting classes with a 76th place average.

