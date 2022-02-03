Memphis finishes 2022 with #1 class in school history

This year's class finished 47th and Silverfield has back-to-back best recruiting classes in Tigers history. To see the full list CLICK HERE.

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield and staff has done it again. They finished with the top class in school history...again. Last year, the 2021 recruiting class finished 48th in the nation in the Rivals Team Recruiting rankings. At that time it was the best in school history.

The prized recruit in this recruiting class is Joshua White. He had SEC offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and others to offers from the Big 10 schools like Ohio State and Nebraska. Silverfield and Kyle Pope was able to out recruit those schools and land him. This is a really big time haul for Memphis.

Let's take a look back throughout the Rivals history of the finishes Memphis has had in the team rankings.

What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?

6.1 = Five-star prospect

6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect

5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect

5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect

6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.

6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential

5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.

5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.