Northwestern, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and....Memphis?

In the NCAA National GSR (Graduation Success Rate) among the 2020-2021 bowl teams, Memphis ranked fourth at 90% behind Northwestern's 97% and Notre Dame and Wisconsin's 91%. “I am proud of the effort and attention our student-athletes, coaches and administrators have shown over the years toward educating and graduating all of our student-athletes,” said director of athletics Laird Veatch. “I can’t thank our CAAS staff and counselors enough for the tremendous job they have done implementing programming and day-to-day operational procedures that help our students succeed and graduate.”

Nationally the GSR declined from 79.1% last season to 78% this year. Memphis saw an increase from 82% to 90%. Memphis was bolstered by a significant increase among black student-athletes. The GSR for those athletes rose from 78% to 88% while those numbers declined nationally.

Other academic achievements from the Tigers: - 45 Memphis football student-athletes placed on the academic honor roll (3.0 GPA) - 20 were named to the Dean's List with a 3.5 GPA - 1 had a perfect GPA of 4.0

