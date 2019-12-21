Memphis Football All-Decade Team- Defense
A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.
This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.
TigerSportsReport staff as well fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.
DEFENSIVE END
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Martin Ifedi
|
2011-2014
|
Bryce Huff
|
2016-Present
|
2nd Team
|
Joseph Dorceus
|
2017-Present
|
Latarius Brady
|
2013-2016
|
3rd Team
|
Christian Johnson
|
2014-2017
|
Winston Bowens
|
2006-2010
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Dontari Poe
|
2009-2011
|
O'Bryan Goodson
|
2017-Present
|
2nd Team
|
Terry Redden
|
2011-2014
|
Jonathan Wilson
|
2016-Present
|
3rd Team
|
Frank Trotter
|
2008-2011
|
Donald Pennington
|
2013-2016
LINEBACKERS
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Genard Avery
|
2014-2017
|
Tank Jakes
|
2012-2014
|
Austin Hall
|
2015-Present
|
2nd Team
|
Curtis Akins
|
2014-2018
|
Jackson Dillon
|
2013-2018
|
Charles Harris
|
2011-2014
|
3rd Team
|
Jamon Hughes
|
2008-2010
|
JJ Russell
|
2017-Present
|
Wynton McMannis
|
2012-2015
CORNERBACKS
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Bobby McCain
|
2011-2014
|
T.J. Carter
|
2017-Present
|
2nd Team
|
Arthur Maulet
|
2015-2016
|
Dontrell Nelson
|
2013-2016
|
3rd Team
|
Andrew Gaines
|
2012-2014
|
Jacobi Francis
|
2016-Present
SAFETY
|Team
|Player
|Years
|
1st Team
|
Lonnie Ballentine
|
2010-2013
|
Sanchez Blake
|
2017-Present
|
2nd Team
|
Reggis Ball
|
2011-2015
|
Chris Morley
|
2012-2016
|
3rd Team
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
2017-Present
|
Akeem Davis
|
2010-2012
HONORABLE MENTION
|Player
|Position
|Years
|
Fritz Etienne
|
S
|
2013-2014
|
Shareef White
|
LB
|
2014-2017
|
Ryan Coleman
|
LB
|
2013-2014
|
Tim Hart
|
LB
|
2016-Present
|
John Tate
|
DT
|
2016-Present
