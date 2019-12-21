News More News
Memphis Football All-Decade Team- Defense

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
A lot has happened since 2010 for the Memphis Tigers football program. They started the decade with 1 win in the 2010 regular season and ended the decade in the 2019 regular season with 1 loss and a conference title.

This has been a decade of changes for Memphis and it has been changes for the better.

TigerSportsReport staff as well fans voted for their Memphis All-Decade Team. The votes were counted and here's the results.

DEFENSIVE END

Memphis Defensive End Martin Ifedi
Memphis Defensive End Martin Ifedi (Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports)
All-Decade Defensive End
Team Player Years

1st Team

Martin Ifedi

2011-2014

Bryce Huff

2016-Present

2nd Team

Joseph Dorceus

2017-Present

Latarius Brady

2013-2016

3rd Team

Christian Johnson

2014-2017

Winston Bowens

2006-2010

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Memphis Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe
Memphis Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe
All-Decade Defensive Tackle
Team Player Years

1st Team

Dontari Poe

2009-2011

O'Bryan Goodson

2017-Present

2nd Team

Terry Redden

2011-2014

Jonathan Wilson

2016-Present

3rd Team

Frank Trotter

2008-2011

Donald Pennington

2013-2016

LINEBACKERS

Memphis linebacker Genard Avery
Memphis linebacker Genard Avery
All-Decade Linebackers
Team Player Years

1st Team

Genard Avery

2014-2017

Tank Jakes

2012-2014

Austin Hall

2015-Present

2nd Team

Curtis Akins

2014-2018

Jackson Dillon

2013-2018

Charles Harris

2011-2014

3rd Team

Jamon Hughes

2008-2010

JJ Russell

2017-Present

Wynton McMannis

2012-2015

CORNERBACKS

Memphis Cornerback Bobby McCain
Memphis Cornerback Bobby McCain (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
All-Decade Cornerbacks
Team Player Years

1st Team

Bobby McCain

2011-2014

T.J. Carter

2017-Present

2nd Team

Arthur Maulet

2015-2016

Dontrell Nelson

2013-2016

3rd Team

Andrew Gaines

2012-2014

Jacobi Francis

2016-Present

SAFETY

Memphis Safety Lonniw Ballentine
Memphis Safety Lonniw Ballentine
All-Decade Safety
Team Player Years

1st Team

Lonnie Ballentine

2010-2013

Sanchez Blake

2017-Present

2nd Team

Reggis Ball

2011-2015

Chris Morley

2012-2016

3rd Team

La'Andre Thomas

2017-Present

Akeem Davis

2010-2012

HONORABLE MENTION

All-Decade Honorable Mention
Player Position Years

Fritz Etienne

S

2013-2014

Shareef White

LB

2014-2017

Ryan Coleman

LB

2013-2014

Tim Hart

LB

2016-Present

John Tate

DT

2016-Present

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}