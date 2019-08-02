The first day of fall camp is in the books for the Memphis Tigers.

"When I step on that field I want to set the example. Being patient, being relentless with effort, focusing on the details, communicating...we're about embracing the challenge. Today we want to be 1% better than what we finished up last season ," Norvell said after practice.

He also said that today was one of the best first day's he's ever been a part of.

Check out the first day video courtesy of Memphis Tigers Network





