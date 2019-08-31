The Memphis Tigers came out fast and aggressive on defense and didn't let up. The Tigers defense held Ole Miss to a total of 42 yards and the Tigers had a 13-0 lead at the half.



The second half was more difficult as the Ole Miss offense came to life a little bit but it was the Memphis defense that controlled the game. Memphis held Ole Miss to 131 total yards in the 2nd half and a total of 173 yards for the game.



