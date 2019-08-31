Memphis football Instant Analysis: Ole Miss game
The Memphis Tigers came out fast and aggressive on defense and didn't let up. The Tigers defense held Ole Miss to a total of 42 yards and the Tigers had a 13-0 lead at the half.
The second half was more difficult as the Ole Miss offense came to life a little bit but it was the Memphis defense that controlled the game. Memphis held Ole Miss to 131 total yards in the 2nd half and a total of 173 yards for the game.
The offense...this is a different story. There were some bright moments and spots. Patrick Taylor finished with 128 yards rushing. Kenneth Gainwell finished with 118 all-purpose yards.
The offensive line didn't have the best day and were banged up throughout the game but they'll need to play better for Memphis to accomplish what they want this year.
GRADES-
