During the 2019 AAC Media Day we went around and spoke to various coaches and players and got their thoughts on the Memphis Tigers, the conference, and college football.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is new to the conference after leaving the Big12's West Virginia for the Cougars of Houston. What drew him to the AAC?

"It's a great league. There's quality coaches and players. The thing about the American Conference is the cities. You have Houston, Dallas, Philly, Memphis, Cincinnati, and Orlando. You have all these awesome cities to play in. They all have great fan bases."

He took time to talk about the Tigers.



"Mike Norvell has done a great job. I know I haven't gone toe to toe with Memphis since I was an assistant at Houston ten years ago and Memphis wasn't in a good spot back then. Now, Mike's done a great job and he has quality players and has put players in the NFL. They put up a lot of points and win a lot of games. I have a lot of respect for their program and what he's done."

UCF head coach Josh Heupel spoke about Memphis and talked about how tough they are to play against.

"They're athletic and very physical. They have great skill players on both sides of the ball. I obviously have great respect for their coaching staff. When you go against a great team that's well coached you should have a great amount of respect for them."

UCF Offensive lineman Jordan Johnson also spoke about the Tigers/Knights recent rivalry.

