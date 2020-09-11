TigerSportsReport - Memphis football pauses all operations due to Covid-19

Per a release from the University of Memphis, all football-related operations are put on pause for the time being.

From the University itself:

" MEMPHIS PAUSES FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

The University of Memphis has announced that a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program tested positive for COVID-19. These positive tests, along with contact tracing efforts, dictate that a significant number of individuals enter quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Due to these circumstances, the football team has paused all practice and group activities and will unfortunately not be able to participate in today’s Unity Walk hosted by the University of Memphis.

There are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff affected are being closely monitored. The positive tests and subsequent contact tracing indicate that the majority of cases have been primarily linked to social events outside of official football activities.

More detail, including the status of the game against the University of Houston scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, will be provided early next week after consulting with the AAC COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. "

More information is to come over the next few days regarding next week's game with Houston.