Memphis Football: PFF Defensive grades from the South Alabama game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the South Alabama game
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
O'Bryan Goodson- DT
|
79.8
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
69
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
67.3
|
Keith Brigham- DT
|
62.4
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
58.9
|
Khalil Johnson- DT
|
56.2
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
54.5
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
46.4
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Curtis Akins
|
85.8
|
Bryce Huff
|
74.9
|
JJ Russell
|
72.4
|
Austin Hall
|
68
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
66.5
|
Tim Hart
|
63.2
|
Jackson Dillon
|
61.4
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Josh Perry- S
|
65.7
|
Jacobi Francis- CB
|
64.1
|
Tyrez Lindsey- S
|
63.3
|
Tim Gordon- CB
|
62.6
|
Tito Windham- CB
|
56.6
|
T.J. Carter- CB
|
52.2