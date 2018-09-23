Ticker
Memphis Football: PFF Defensive grades from the South Alabama game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the South Alabama game

Week 4 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

79.8

Joseph Dorceus- DE

69

Jonathan Wilson- DE

67.3

Keith Brigham- DT

62.4

John Tate IV- DT

58.9

Khalil Johnson- DT

56.2

Desmond Hawkins- DT

54.5

Braylon Brown- DT

46.4
Week 4 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Curtis Akins

85.8

Bryce Huff

74.9

JJ Russell

72.4

Austin Hall

68

Nehemiah Augustus

66.5

Tim Hart

63.2

Jackson Dillon

61.4
Week 4 Defensive Grades- Defensive backs
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Josh Perry- S

65.7

Jacobi Francis- CB

64.1

Tyrez Lindsey- S

63.3

Tim Gordon- CB

62.6

Tito Windham- CB

56.6

T.J. Carter- CB

52.2
