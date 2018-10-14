Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 17:45:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from the UCF game

Dydtqoaqrlt67hal9c3p
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com apartnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the UCF game

Week 7 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Snaps Stars

Joseph Dorceus- DE

79.4

33

Jonathan Wilson- DE

79.4

42

Khalil Johnson- DT

70.8

19

John Tate IV- NT

68.3

24

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

65.4

42

Emmanuel Cooper- DT

64

42
BOLD= Starter
Week 7 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grade Snaps Stars

Austin Hall

68.5

68

Bryce Huff

68.1

42

Curtis Akins

64.6

60

Jackson Dillon

64.4

27

Nehemiah Augustus

59.8

2

Tim Hart

53.3

34

JJ Russell

44.9

40
Week 7 Defensive Grades- Defensive backs
Player Defensive Grade Snaps Stars

Tito Windham- CB

68

41

Josh Perry- FS

57.4

68

Jacobi Francis- CB

56.6

28

T.J. Carter- CB

52

68

Tyrez Lindsey- SS

43.8

68
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}