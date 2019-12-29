News More News
Memphis Football: Top 5 defensive players from Cotton Bowl

Bryan Moss
The Memphis Tigers fought hard but came up short against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- S Quindell Johnson, 64.2

Memphis Safety Quindell Johnson
Memphis Safety Quindell Johnson (@MemphisFB)

Johnson finished with 4 tackles in the game.

#4- LB Tim Hart, 66.1

Memphis LB Tim Hart
Memphis LB Tim Hart (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Hart finished the game with 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass break up.

#3 DL Morris Joseph, 66.9

Memphis DL Morris Joseph
Memphis DL Morris Joseph (© Nelson Chenault)

Joseph had 5 tackles in the Cotton Bowl.

#2- LB Austin Hall, 67.3

Memphis Tigers linebacker Austin Hall
Memphis Tigers linebacker Austin Hall (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hall had 6 tackles and 1 interception in the game.

#1- DE Bryce Huff, 68.9

Memphis Defensive End Bryce Huff
Memphis Defensive End Bryce Huff (© Kevin Jairaj/USATSI)

Huff was credited with 5 tackles and .5 sack against Penn State

