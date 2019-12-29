Memphis Football: Top 5 defensive players from Cotton Bowl
The Memphis Tigers fought hard but came up short against Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5- S Quindell Johnson, 64.2
Johnson finished with 4 tackles in the game.
#4- LB Tim Hart, 66.1
Hart finished the game with 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 pass break up.
#3 DL Morris Joseph, 66.9
Joseph had 5 tackles in the Cotton Bowl.
#2- LB Austin Hall, 67.3
Hall had 6 tackles and 1 interception in the game.
#1- DE Bryce Huff, 68.9
Huff was credited with 5 tackles and .5 sack against Penn State