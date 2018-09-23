Let's look at the chart provided by Pro Football Focus

Where did he find his success?

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson came close to his 3rd straight 200 yard rushing game. He finished with 188 yards and 2 touchdowns against South Alabama.

With Henderson's speed, you'd think he would get most of his yards off the edge. You'd be wrong if you thought that.

Against South Alabama, 119 of Henderson's yards came from between the Center and Left Guard and his 2 touchdowns were from here as well.



In fact, over 61% of his total yards this season is running inside the Guards and 5 of his 8 touchdowns are from running between the Guards.



Henderson leads the nation with 709 yards. He leads the nation in yards per game as well with 177.25. He's 2nd in touchdowns (8) and 2nd in yards per carry with 12.22.

Henderson is the first Tiger since DeAngelo Williams in 2005 to lead the nation in rushing at Week 4 of the season. Williams had 749 yards by week 4 and Henderson has 709.

They both had 8 touchdowns at the week 4 mark.



In 2005 Williams finished with a school record 1,964 rushing yards. All eyes are on Henderson to see if he can break that record this year.

