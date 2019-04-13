Storrs, Connecticut:

The Memphis Tigers baseball team earns an impressive 7-1 win over the UCONN Huskies on Saturday afternoon to force a massive game three of the series. After dropping the first the game of the series 3-1 on Friday the Tigers needed a massive win on Saturday to stay within in the top three of AAC play.

With the 7-1 win over UCONN, Memphis improves to 17-15 overall, and 4-4 in conference play.

Offensively, the Tigers were lights out with five runs within in the first three innings. The Tigers capped that off with a perfect six scoreless innings, holding the Huskies to only one run.

Hunter Goodman went 4-for-5 on the day including three RBI, and his 5th home run on the season.

On the mound, Alex Hicks went seven innings with striking out five of the Huskies batters. Hicks threw six scoreless innings before giving up a run to UCONN.

Memphis and UCONN will get underway at 10:00 A.M. on Sunday morning with an opportunity for a massive series win for the Tigers. You can catch all the action on WUMR 91.7.