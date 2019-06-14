There's a little more than two and half months left till the Tigers kick-off the 2019 season at home against Ole Miss and the preseason magazines have rolled out their projections and predictions.



First up is Phil Steele.

He has the Tigers not only winning the AAC West but the conference title as well and earning a New Year's 6 Bowl vs Texas in the Cotton Bowl.



Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie, Corner TJ Carter, and Linebacker Bryce Huff earned Phil Steele's preseason All AAC 1st team. Center Dustin Woodard, D-Lineman Jonathan Wilson, Linebacker Austin Hall, and Punt Returner Pop Williams was named to the 2nd team.



Running back Patrick Taylor, Tight End Joey Magnifico, and Long Snapper Treysen Neal were named to the 3rd team. Quarterback Brady White, O-Lineman Dylan Parham, Linebacker JJ Russell, and Kicker Riley Patterson were named to the 4th team.



