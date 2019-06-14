Memphis getting high praise in preseason magazines
There's a little more than two and half months left till the Tigers kick-off the 2019 season at home against Ole Miss and the preseason magazines have rolled out their projections and predictions.
First up is Phil Steele.
He has the Tigers not only winning the AAC West but the conference title as well and earning a New Year's 6 Bowl vs Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie, Corner TJ Carter, and Linebacker Bryce Huff earned Phil Steele's preseason All AAC 1st team. Center Dustin Woodard, D-Lineman Jonathan Wilson, Linebacker Austin Hall, and Punt Returner Pop Williams was named to the 2nd team.
Running back Patrick Taylor, Tight End Joey Magnifico, and Long Snapper Treysen Neal were named to the 3rd team. Quarterback Brady White, O-Lineman Dylan Parham, Linebacker JJ Russell, and Kicker Riley Patterson were named to the 4th team.
Next up is Lindy's Sports.
Lindy's has Memphis winning the AAC West. They don't have a prediction for who wins the AAC but they do have UCF winning the East. They also don't have a bowl projection.
Wide Receiver Damonte Coxieand, O-Lineman Dustin Woodard, and Corner TJ Carter are named to their All-AAC 1st team.
O-Lineman Obinna Eze, D-lineman Jonathan Wilson, D-lineman Joseph Dorceus, and Linebacker Bryce Huff were named to their All-AAC 2nd team.
They also list the top 10 NFL talents from the AAC and Memphis' TJ Carter was #1 and Damonte Coxie was #8 on the list.
Now we look at Athlon Sports.
The have Memphis winning the AAC West and UCF winning the East. They have UCF beating Memphis in the title game for the 3rd straight year. They have Memphis in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia.
Damonte Coxie, Dustin Woodard, Bryce Huff, and TJ Carter make their All-AAC 1st team.
Patrick Taylor Jr., Jonathan Wilson, and Riley Patterson make the 2nd team.
Brady White, Joey Magnifico, and Austin Hall make the 3rd team.
Last up is Street and Smith's.
The Have Memphis winning the West and UCF winning the East and beating Memphis in the title game.
They have Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl against Arizona State.
Dustin Woodard, Joseph Dorceus, Bryce Huff, and TJ Carter make their All-AAC team.