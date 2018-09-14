After dropping a close one last week at Navy, the Tigers rebounded in a big way tonight against Georgia State.

Memphis scored on their first five possessions and held a 38-10 halftime lead.



Memphis quarterback Brady White had four touchdowns in the first half and finished the night 19-of-26 for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns.



Memphis Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie had a break out game with 6 receptions for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns.



The game ball has to go to Tigers running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson had 233 yards on 14 attempts. That's a whopping 16.6 yards per carry. He had over 200 yards last week at Navy.



Henderson became the 2nd Tiger running back to have back to back 200 yard games since DeAngelo Williams. In fact, Henderson's 233 yards was just 30 yards shy of the Tiger all time rushing game record. That record is held by Deangelo Williams as well.



The Tigers did a lot of good to regroup from the Navy loss but there's still things to work on.



Georgia State rushed for 173 yards. That's over 55 yards more than their season average.



The Tigers had 10 penalties against Georgia State which is the most this season.





