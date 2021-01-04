The search for a new special teams coach has come to an end. Pete Thamel was the first to report that Memphis has hired Drew Svoboda as their new special teams coach and TigerSportsReport was able to confirm.

Svoboda spent the past 3 seasons at Rice and their special teams efficiency were 17th in 2018, 19th in 2019.

The last time Memphis got a special teams coach from Rice was a few years ago, some guy named Pete Lembo. He turned out pretty good.

Before getting hired at Rice, Svoboda was a high school coach in the Houston area and had a 93-24 record in 10 seasons as head coach of the Klein Collins Tigers.

Memphis recruits the Houston area and Svoboda is a nice addition to continue the Texas to Memphis pipeline

