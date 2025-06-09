Memphis had big time success during June 6th OV's
The University of Memphis football staff hosted over a dozen 2026 prospects on their official visit.
3-star offensive lineman Michael Bowens Jr was the first one to make the commitment on the visit. The 6-foot-5 313 lbs. tackle chose Memphis over Arkansas, Florida, ECU, and others.
