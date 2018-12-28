Pending a formal announcement, TigerSportsReport believes that Adam Fuller will be the next Defensive Coordinator at Memphis.

Fuller was promoted to Marshall's Defensive Coordinator this season after spending 5 season as their Linebacker's coach.

Prior to Marshall, Fuller was the Defensive Coordinator at UT-Chattanooga from 2009-2012.

Marshall finished 9-4 with an impressive 38-20 victory over South Florida in the Bad Boys Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. The Thundering Herd held USF's leading rusher Jordan Cronkrite to just 26 rushing yards.

Fuller will look to improve the Tigers defense in every major statistical category.



Marshall was ranked 26th in total defense this year. Memphis was 90th. The Tiger defense allowed 25 lays of 40 or more yards this season. Marshall only allowed 9.



Marshall was 27th in scoring defense allowing 21.8 points per game. Memphis was ranked 94th allowing 31.9 points per game.

Marshall was ranked 9th in rushing defense giving up 104.23 yards per game. The Tigers were 76th giving up 171.79 yards per game.

Marshall was 76th in passing defense while Memphis was 106th.



Former Chattanooga Head Coach Russ Huesman had high praise for Fuller when he left Chattanooga for Marshall.

"He's great at his job. He's one of the best football coaches I've been around, and I hate to lose him. It's tough to lose him," Huesman told the TimesFreePress.



Fuller worked for Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson in Richmond when Clawson was the head coach for the Spiders.

Memphis just lost to Clawson and the Demon Deacons in the Birmingham Bowl.



Fuller is also known to be a great recruiter, especially in the west coast of Florida region.

