The Memphis Tigers, runner up in the AAC Championship, will travel to Birmingham to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Birmingham Bowl isn't the best payout the Tigers could have had, that would have been the Military Bowl. The Military Bowl payout is $2,066,99. The Birmingham Bowl payout is $1,650,00.

Instead of rewarding Memphis with the higher payout bowl for their 2nd place finish in the conference, they will be going to Birmingham. The team that didn't make the AAC Championship, Cincinnati, will instead go to the Military Bowl.

The Military Bowl featured Virginia Tech. The story lines that could have had come out of that game would make for good reading and watching but it seemed some folks with no intestinal fortitude wanted to make this happen.

Memphis fans will have to settle for a venue that opened 91 years ago.

Memphis (8-5, 5-4 AAC) will have a chance to break a 4 year bowl game losing streak.

“It means everything. An opportunity to represent our university in a fifth-straight bowl game for the first time in school history," Memphis head coach Mike Norvell said today.

"It gives us great momentum building for the future."

Wake Forest went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC.

Game time will be 11am Central on December 22nd and will be televised on ESPN.









