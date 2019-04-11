Stoors, Connecticut:

The Memphis Tigers baseball teams take to the road as they prepare for a road trip to face the UCONN Huskies in a massive AAC series. Memphis is coming into the series with the Huskies winners six out of the last nine games, including winners of the last two series at home.

Memphis has a massive opportunity when they travel to UCONN this weekend. If the Tigers can find a way to win the series they would find their way into the top three of the AAC standings. After missing out on postseason play last season being within the top three of the AAC would be huge for the Tigers as they make the turn to finish out the last month or so of play. The Tigers sit at 3-3 in AAC play and 16-14 overall, on the other side the Huskies sit at 5-4 in AAC play and 21-12 overall.

The freshman standout, Hunter Goodman has been on a complete terror for the Tigers so far this season batting an impressive .336 from the plate, and 36 RBI on the season so far. Goodman played a huge role in the series win over Southern on Saturday. Goodman blasted a two-run home run to walk it off for the Tigers in extra innings. The two-run bomb was Goodman's fourth home run of the season.

Senior Hunter Smith, Friday's projected starter is looking to continue his swagger from last weekend where he pitched a 7 inning shutout no decision game in the win over Southern University. Smith has 54 strikeouts on the season which ranks him second in the AAC.

Memphis will have their hands full this weekend as the Tigers face off with the Huskies, but the key is to throw that first knockout punch and never look back.

Memphis and UCONN will get underway on Friday at 2:00 P.M. and you listen to all the action on 91.7 WUMR.

Memphis will return home next weekend starting on Thursday as the Tigers welcome in the Tulane Green Wave.