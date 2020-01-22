Tulsa, Oklahoma:

The Memphis Tigers head west to take on the first place Tulsa Golden Hurricanes for a mid-week AAC matchup on the hardwood.

Wednesday's matchup between the Tigers and Golden Hurricane will be the first and only matchup between the two schools this season and, this matchup will be the 47th meeting. Memphis holds an all-time series lead over Tulsa with an impressive 29-18 lead. These two teams split last season with the last meeting between the two going in favor of Memphis.

Tulsa comes into the game with Memphis sitting atop of the AAC standings after an impressive 4-1 start to conference play. The lone conference loss was to the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, where the Golden Hurricane fell 75-44.

Memphis comes into the matchup with Tulsa looking to carry the momentum of a two-game winning streak behind a balanced attack from the Tigers offense. DJ Jeffries led the for the Tigers with 18 points in the win over the Bearcats, while Lester and Precious Achiuwa combined for an impressive 25 points.

Precious Achiuwa will look to break even more records of his own as he will try for a 7th straight double-double game of the season. If Precious finds himself with another double-double, he will have broken a record set by him for six straight.

Memphis and Tulsa will tip-off at 8:00 central and can be seen on ESPNU.