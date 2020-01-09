Wichita, Kansas:

Thursday night in the American Atheltic Conference will see a top 25 matchup that could send shockwaves through the AAC, as the Memphis Tigers travel to Wichita to take on the Shockers.

Memphis will be heading into hostile territory on Thursday as the Shocker faithful will be implementing a blackout theme for the matchup with the Tigers.

Thursday night will be the first of two guaranteed matchups this season with a third looking more and more likely as the season heads to the conference tournament in Ft. Worth.

Heading into the Thursday night, the Shockers will turn to Erik Stevenson, who scored a career-high 29 points against the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday. Stevenson comes into the game with Memphis averaging 14.1 points per game. Jamarius Burton joins Stevenson as a valuable asset to this Wichita State team. Burton is the Shockers leading three-point shooter with an average of 50% on the season.

Memphis will turn to their freshman on Thursday night to lead the Tigers to victory. One Memphis player, in particular, has been earning praise all week long after an impressive game against the Georiga Bulldogs on Saturday. Precious Achiuwa has posted three consecutive double-doubles and seven overall.

Precious Achiuwa has been an absolute beast for the Tigers in nine out of the last ten games, with grabbing ten or more rebounds per game. In the game against Georgia, Precious was able to bring down a season-high 15 boards.

Thursday's game for the Tigers is a must-win as they look to gain traction as they make the push to March Madness. Thursday night's matchup with the Shockers being an opportunity for the Tigers to earn a Quad 1 win. If Memphis were able to pull off a massive road win, a Quad 1 road win in the conference will look good to the selection committee on Selection Sunday.

Memphis and Witchita State will tip-off at 6:00 central time and can be seen on ESPN2.